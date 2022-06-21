Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.