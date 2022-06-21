BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up to $27.76

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $29.35. BP shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 105,290 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($5.82) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -23.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $8,585,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in BP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

