BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up to $27.76

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $29.35. BP shares last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 105,290 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BP from GBX 475 ($5.82) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.02.
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -23.84%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at $8,585,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in BP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BP (BP)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.