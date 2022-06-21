BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 450 ($5.51) price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.12) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.39) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.61) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.23) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

BP.B remained flat at $GBX 175.50 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685. The company has a market capitalization of £35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.45).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

