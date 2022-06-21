Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Braskem has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 156.07% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Braskem will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 14.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem (Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

