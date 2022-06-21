Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Braskem has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 14.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About Braskem (Get Rating)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
