Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $1,417,665.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Braze stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $6,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

