Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.73 and last traded at $68.73. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29.

Get Brenntag alerts:

About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.