Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.72

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 150940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNTGY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Brenntag from €95.00 ($100.00) to €100.00 ($105.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Brenntag’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

