Brett Shirk Sells 3,008 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $31,704.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Brett Shirk sold 883 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $10,569.51.

FSLY stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

