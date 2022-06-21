Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.61.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:EAT opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About Brinker International (Get Rating)
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brinker International (EAT)
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.