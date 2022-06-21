Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brinker International by 107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

