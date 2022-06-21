British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $733.00

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 733 ($8.98) and traded as low as GBX 730 ($8.94). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($8.98), with a volume of 60,257 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 733 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.03. The company has a market cap of £812.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82.
British Empire Trust Company Profile (LON:BTEM)
