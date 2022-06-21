Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.45

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.45 and traded as low as C$56.30. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$56.88, with a volume of 394,247 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “buy” rating and set a C$71.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian William Kingston sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.30, for a total value of C$24,520,652.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,342,421.18. Also, Senior Officer Lori Anne Pearson purchased 3,200 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.47 per share, with a total value of C$187,088.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,439,138.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

