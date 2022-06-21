Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,348.95

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,348.95 ($28.77) and traded as high as GBX 2,380 ($29.15). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,310 ($28.29), with a volume of 3,066 shares traded.

BRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,348.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,431.66. The company has a market cap of £374.01 million and a PE ratio of 20.57.

In other news, insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw bought 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,360 ($28.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,824 ($24,282.21).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.