Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.97% from the company’s previous close.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

NYSE:BC opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $1,587,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 38.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

