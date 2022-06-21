Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $101.00 at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.
Brunswick stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after acquiring an additional 977,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,310,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,192,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brunswick (Get Rating)
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
