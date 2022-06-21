Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $101.00 at B. Riley

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.51.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after acquiring an additional 977,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,310,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,192,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,807,000 after purchasing an additional 371,973 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.