BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.28. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 15 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $26.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.53.

BSQUARE ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the third quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

