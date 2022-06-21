Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Acquires C$19,432.40 in Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) Director William Daniel Hughes Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,432.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,729.60.
HOM.U traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.77. 23,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.34. The firm has a market cap of C$463.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.78 and a one year high of C$22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.81.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.50%.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
