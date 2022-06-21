Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 8,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,158,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.
BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.51 and a beta of 1.55.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bumble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bumble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.