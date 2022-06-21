Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 8,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,158,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bumble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bumble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

