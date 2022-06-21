Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

NYSE:BG opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 100.5% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

