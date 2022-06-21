Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.13

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on BVRDF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.58) to €30.80 ($32.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

