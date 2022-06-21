Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,866.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

CABO opened at $1,214.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,249.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,453.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.73. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,049.81 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 67.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Cable One by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,064,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cable One by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,399,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

