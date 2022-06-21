Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading 10.2% Higher

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 84,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 94,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.
Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)
Featured Stories
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.