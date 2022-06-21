Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading 10.2% Higher

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 84,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 94,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.25 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Get Cabral Gold alerts:

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.