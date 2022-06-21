Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Buys $95,250.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,319,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

