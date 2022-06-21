Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Buys $95,250.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CZR stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.69. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.82.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,319,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.