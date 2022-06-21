Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.82. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,319,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

