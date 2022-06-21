Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.77

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.77 and traded as high as $40.01. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 3,142 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $689.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.