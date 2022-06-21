Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.77

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.77 and traded as high as $40.01. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 3,142 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a market cap of $689.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

