California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

California First Leasing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

