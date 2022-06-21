California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.
California First Leasing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CFNB)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on California First Leasing (CFNB)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.