Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.66

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.66 and traded as low as C$8.41. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 240,360 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$849.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.