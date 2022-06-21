Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.66

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.66 and traded as low as C$8.41. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 240,360 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$849.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.66.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
