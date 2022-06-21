Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to “Buy”

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

RCI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

RCI opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $5,088,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 225,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

