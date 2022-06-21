Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) to “Buy”

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
RCI has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.
RCI opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $5,088,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 225,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.