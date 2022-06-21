Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) to Buy

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SJR. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shaw Communications by 23.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Shaw Communications by 80.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.