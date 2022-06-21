Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 37,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,984,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
The firm has a market cap of $794.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
