Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 21500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.
About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)
Read More
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.