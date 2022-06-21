Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $26.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.76.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $373,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

