Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Shares of Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 165,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 55,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capstone Green Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.