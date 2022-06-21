Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Trading Up 10.9%

Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGRN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 11,750.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

