Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa Buys 10,000 Shares

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,576,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,180,290.40.
John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 8th, John Albert Brussa purchased 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, John Albert Brussa purchased 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, John Albert Brussa purchased 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,600.00.
Shares of CJ opened at C$7.95 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$9.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
About Cardinal Energy
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
