Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.45. 9,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 454,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $231,648.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,164.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $320,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,497. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Cardlytics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after acquiring an additional 138,332 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

