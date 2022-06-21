CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARG. Benchmark dropped their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. CarGurus has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,230 shares of company stock valued at $542,701 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CarGurus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,179,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in CarGurus by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 177,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

