Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.03. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

