Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $19.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.72% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.06 million, a PE ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,783 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,231,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 825,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $6,954,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 366,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

