Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) versus WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Critical Survey

Cars.com and WISeKey International are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cars.com has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cars.com and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 4 0 2.80 WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cars.com presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.55%. WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 495.24%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Cars.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cars.com and WISeKey International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $623.68 million 1.03 $7.72 million $0.08 116.26 WISeKey International $22.26 million 1.15 -$20.34 million N/A N/A

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cars.com beats WISeKey International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform to manage components in an intelligent car by providing digital identities based on PKI technology.; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. Further, it provides AI solutions through knowledge automation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

