Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Up 10.8%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 82,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,668,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

