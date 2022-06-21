Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.94

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.94 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.11). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.11), with a volume of 42 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £167.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.94.
Castelnau Group Company Profile (LON:CGL)
Further Reading
- Target Is The Most Downgraded Stock You Can Buy Now
- What To Buy Before The Q2 Earnings Season Kicks Off
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.