Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.94

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.94 ($1.24) and traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.11). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.11), with a volume of 42 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £167.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.94.

Castelnau Group Company Profile (LON:CGL)

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

