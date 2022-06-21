CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.74

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.83. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 12,138 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CECE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
The stock has a market cap of $201.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.
About CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
