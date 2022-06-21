CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.83. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 12,138 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The stock has a market cap of $201.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

