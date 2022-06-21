Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Acquires A$56,250.00 in Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) insider Paul Say acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.75 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,250.00 ($39,062.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Cedar Woods Properties

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, offices, and townhouses.

