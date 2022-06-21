Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Acquires A$56,250.00 in Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) insider Paul Say acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.75 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,250.00 ($39,062.50).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.
About Cedar Woods Properties (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.