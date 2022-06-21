Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.74

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.74 and traded as low as C$12.42. Celestica shares last traded at C$12.71, with a volume of 95,809 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total transaction of C$604,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,750,636.09.

Celestica Company Profile (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.