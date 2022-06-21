Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $5.36. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 400 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $456.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

