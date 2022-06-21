Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $5.36. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 400 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $456.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
