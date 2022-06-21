Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 2.48.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

