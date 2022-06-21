Centene (NYSE:CNC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $86.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.61.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.29. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $3,200,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 18.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 13.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 79.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

