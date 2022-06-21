Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.51

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and traded as low as $15.16. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 3,310 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $165,667.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 971,662 shares in the company, valued at $16,430,804.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 192,449 shares of company stock worth $3,413,183.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.